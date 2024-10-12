Monday October 14 Is Panama's National Evacuation Practice Drill
Date
10/12/2024 2:15:52 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
On Monday October 14th SINAPROC, will conduct a nationwide evacuation
drill
focused on strengthening coordination, preparation and response capacity during a potential emergency.
This large
practice
simulation drill will involve numerous Panamanian government entities, including emergency response teams, educational institutions, private companies, and civil society groups.
For more information or assistance:
U.S. Embassy Panama City, Panama
+507 317-5000
... /
State Department – Consular Affairs
+1 (888)407-4747 or +1 (202)501-4444
Panama Country Information
Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)
to receive security updates
Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
On September 16, 2024, the Department of State launched a new version of the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). To receive alerts, enroll at
href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer stat
MENAFN12102024000218011062ID1108772707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.