Monday October 14 Is Panama's National Evacuation Practice Drill

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) On Monday October 14th SINAPROC, will conduct a nationwide evacuation

drill

focused on strengthening coordination, preparation and response capacity during a potential emergency.

This large

practice

simulation drill will involve numerous Panamanian entities, including emergency response teams, educational institutions, private companies, and civil society groups.



For more information or assistance:

U.S. Embassy Panama City, Panama

+507 317-5000

... /





State Department – Consular Affairs

+1 (888)407-4747 or +1 (202)501-4444

Panama Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)

to receive security updates

Follow us on

Facebook

and

Twitter

On September 16, 2024, the Department of State launched a new version of the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). To receive alerts, enroll at

href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer stat