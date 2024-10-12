(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of CNN's chief security correspondent for reporting from Ukrainian-controlled territory in the Kursk region.

AFP reported the administration had initiated several criminal proceedings against Western journalists reporting from the Kursk, charging them with crossing the border unlawfully.

The Kursk-based court ordered Paton Walsh's arrest, seeking his extradition to Russia. Walsh previously reported for 4 News and The Guardian newspaper.

In a statement, the court ordered the CNN journalist - a British national - be arrested while on Russian territory or upon extradition.

The ruling comes days after Russia ordered the arrest of two Italian journalists for reporting from the Kursk region.

PAN Monitor