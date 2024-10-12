Qatar Chamber Official Lauds Wise Leadership's Support For Qatari Women

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber recently participated in the 'Sixth GCC Businesswomen

Forum', held under the slogan 'Thought Leaders... Truly Inspiring'.

Held under the patronage of Sayyida Meyyan bint Shihab bin Tariq al-Said, the event was organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and (OCCI), in collaboration with the Federation of Gulf Chambers in the North Al Batinah Governorate, Sohar, Sultanate of Oman.

The chamber's delegation was led by Qatar Chamber board member Ibtihaj al-Ahmadani, who is also the president of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum. The delegation included Sheikha Noor Jassim al-Thani, Hind Khamis al-Kuwari, Noor Mohammed al-Mansouri, Fatima Ghanem al-Kubaisi, and Noora al-Awlan, director of the Research & Studies Department, along with several Qatari businesswomen.

The forum highlighted successful models of female entrepreneurs in the Gulf. It featured two main sessions: 'Women in the Gulf economy' and 'The impact of innovation and modern technologies in supporting the investments of businesswomen'.

Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, al-Ahmadani said Doha will host the seventh edition of the forum in the fourth quarter of 2025. She called for the creation of a committee to study and follow up on the forum's outcomes and recommendations.

In her remarks during the first panel, al-Ahmadani discussed women's empowerment in the economy, highlighting the significant progress of Gulf women across various sectors and their increasing representation in higher positions within ministries and other sectors.

Al-Ahmadani also emphasised the unwavering support of the Wise Leadership for Qatari women, noting that this support has paved the way for their participation in various activities and their ability to occupy diverse positions.

She reviewed several successful initiatives in Qatar, including the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, which was founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser in 2012 to provide education for marginal societies.

Al-Ahmadani underlined the efforts of Gulf countries in diversifying their economies and reducing dependence on oil for national income, which have been accompanied by a growing role for the private sector and a noticeable contribution from women in these sectors and activities.

On the other hand, al-Kuwari participated in the panel 'The impact of innovation and modern technologies in supporting the investments of businesswomen'.

