Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI -- Secretary-General of the UAE Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood Reem Al-Falasi says that Kuwaiti-Emirati relations share a rich history of social and economic ties.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by USD 1.41 to USD 78.7 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 77.29 pb the previous day, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) announces.

GAZA -- Israeli forces commit five massacres against Palestinian families in Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of 49 citizens and the injury of 219 others, during the past 24 hours, medical sources announce.

BRUSSELS -- The European Union (EU) expresses grave concern over a draft legislation on the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) currently discussed in the Israeli occupation's parliament (Knesset).

CAIRO -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discuss over the phone the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. (end) mt