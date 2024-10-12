NCN Technology Awarded DHS Contract To Enhance Recruiting Services For OPLA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NCN is proud to announce its selection as the contract awardee for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (OPLA).

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NCN Technology, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is proud to announce its selection as the contract awardee for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of the Principal Advisor (OPLA). This award followed a competitive bidding process in response to OPLA's Request for Proposal (RFP) for advanced recruiting services. Under the terms of this contract, NCN Technology will support OPLA's efforts to fill over 400 General Attorney vacancies nationwide, providing essential recruitment services, artificial intelligence -powered candidate matching, and geo-expansion advertising.The contract is part of OPLA's mission to enhance its recruitment capabilities for legal professionals who will support the agency in upholding U.S. immigration laws in federal courts. NCN Technology will leverage its extensive expertise in technology and recruitment to help OPLA target qualified job seekers and streamline the hiring process.Contract OverviewAs part of the contract, NCN Technology will:.Provide access to a database of over 43 million active job-seeking candidates..Enhance OPLA's recruiting strategy through the use of AI-based applicant matching and automated job postings from USA Jobs..Implement geo-targeting features to ensure recruitment efforts focus on areas where OPLA offices are located..Deliver regular reporting and metrics on the performance of recruitment channels, enabling OPLA to optimize job listings and outreach efforts.A Strategic Partnership for DHSThis partnership reflects NCN Technology's commitment to supporting federal government initiatives through cutting-edge technology solutions. The company's approach will improve OPLA's outreach efforts, helping the agency fill critical positions with qualified legal professionals in a timely and efficient manner.“We are thrilled to have been selected for this vital recruitment project with DHS's OPLA,” said Sharon Muniz, CEO of NCN Technology.“By integrating advanced technologies such as AI-driven applicant matching and geo-targeted advertising, we will help OPLA attract the best talent to support their mission of defending the nation's immigration laws.”About NCN TechnologyNCN Technology specializes in providing web development, software solutions, and digital marketing services to government agencies and private sector companies. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, NCN Technology delivers impactful solutions that enhance operations and improve efficiency.For more information, visit NCN Technology's website or contact Sharon Muniz, at ....

