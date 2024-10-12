Pet Friendly Hotel Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.55 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pet-friendly hotel market has expanded rapidly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $3.66 billion in 2023 to $4.10 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 12.4%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for pet-inclusive accommodations, the emergence of social media platforms, increasing pet adoption rates, the growth of travel agencies, and a greater demand for luxury hotels.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pet Friendly Hotel Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pet-friendly hotel market will see rapid growth, reaching $6.55 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.4%. Factors such as the growing number of pet owners, the aging population, eco-conscious products, and increased travel demand are driving growth. Trends include technology integration, cat grooming services, smart pet monitoring, and stay-and-play packages.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Pet Friendly Hotel Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Pet Friendly Hotel Market

The growing trend of pet ownership is likely to boost the development of the pet-friendly hotel market in the future. Pet ownership is defined as the responsibility of caring for an animal, usually a domesticated species, for companionship, work, or leisure. The rise in pet ownership is influenced by social trends, urbanization, and an increase in young adults postponing parenthood. Pet-friendly hotels cater to pet owners by facilitating enjoyable and stress-free travel experiences with their pets, thus strengthening the bond between pets and their owners and promoting a lifestyle inclusive of pets.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Pet Friendly Hotel Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the pet friendly hotel market are Marriott International, Loews Hotels , PetSmart Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Montage Hotels & Resorts, Red Roof Inn , Auberge Resorts Collection, The Hoxton , Langham Hospitality Group, Le Bristol Paris, Oetker Collection, Best Friend Pet Care, Dusit International , Barkley Pet Hotel & Day Spa, Eden Roc Cap Cana , Old Towne Pet Resort LLC, Inn By The Sea

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Pet Friendly Hotel Market Size?

In the pet-friendly hotel market, companies are introducing pet-friendly packages to appeal to pet-owning travelers and enhance their stay experience. These packages include an array of amenities, such as custom pet beds, gourmet pet food, and pet-sitting services, catering specifically to canine guests and their owners. This approach not only elevates the guest experience but also helps hotels differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

How Is The Global Pet Friendly Hotel Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Luxury Hotel, Normal Hotel

2) By Booking: Offline, Phone, Online

3) By Application: Pet Cat, Pet Dog, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pet Friendly Hotel Market

North America was the largest region in the pet friendly hotel market in 2023. The regions covered in the pet friendly hotel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pet Friendly Hotel Market Definition

A pet-friendly hotel is an accommodation that welcomes guests traveling with pets, such as dogs and cats. These hotels cater to the needs of both pets and their owners by providing amenities and services that enhance the travel experience for pet owners.

Pet Friendly Hotel Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pet friendly hotel market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pet Friendly Hotel Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet friendly hotel market size, drivers and trends, pet friendly hotel market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

