Yango hosts exclusive event to celebrate the launch of city taxis within Yango app in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 11, 2024: International ride-hailing service Yango, part of global tech company Yango Group, hosted an exclusive event at Manarat Al Saadiyat to celebrate the launch of the new city taxi service available on Yango app in Abu Dhabi. The service launch was developed in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC)’s “Abu Dhabi Mobility” of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, marking a significant step forward in the Emirate’s transportation landscape.

Visitors got an inside look at how the app is tailored to offer tourists and residents a smarter, more sustainable way to navigate Abu Dhabi. The innovative service allows users to experience effortless travel throughout the city, connecting them with public taxis and licensed private vehicles at the touch of a button. This launch also coincides with Yango’s sixth anniversary, marking its journey from a ride-hailing service, launched in October 2018, into a global tech company with a diverse ecosystem of services. Now operating in over 25 countries, Yango Ride has registered over 1 million drivers and facilitated 630 million rides globally, with a 60% increase in ride volume in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. Today, Yango’s focus extends beyond ride-hailing, offering a range of cutting-edge global technologies across multiple sectors.

During the event, guests had an exclusive preview of the latest innovations in Yango Group’s expansive range of services including the video & audio streaming app Yango Play; technology providers for e-commerce retailers by Yango Tech; bilingual human-like AI assistant, Yasmina; and smart navigation app Yango Maps, among others. These services reinforce Yango’s broader vision of empowering communities by integrating smart solutions into the UAE’s growing digital infrastructure.

During the event, Islam Abdul-Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East, delivered a keynote presentation, emphasising Yango’s collaboration with ITC and its potential to transform transportation and enhance connectivity in the capital and beyond. During its five-month trial run, the service has already proven successful, with more than 1,500 registered taxis completing over 8,000 trips.

The event, attended by over 200 industry experts, government officials, social media influencers and media representatives, provided an exclusive look into Yango’s ongoing efforts to support the country’s vision of an efficient transportation network.

