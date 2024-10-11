Currencynewsbreaks Upstream Announces Availability Of Global Compliance Applications Corp's Securities On Its Exchange Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Upstream , a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, published an article reporting that Global Compliance Applications Corp., a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies and machine learning solutions to improve real-world businesses, is now available to trade on its market and trading app under the ticker symbol GCAC. As a result, investors outside North America can deposit, buy, and sell Global Compliance shares on Upstream. According to the article, trading will begin when an existing shareholder establishes the first trade by offering to sell Global Compliance securities on the platform.
“GCAC's dual listing on Upstream aligns perfectly with our commitment to transparency and consumer empowerment through innovative blockchain technology,” commented Global Compliance CEO Brad Moore.“Our Uplift app, powered by the Efixii Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, supports veterans by providing access and transparency from the palm of your hand. On Uplift, our veterans can verify their organic treatments' product life cycle - from production to consumption, and they can even save money on eligible treatments using our in-app coupons.”
