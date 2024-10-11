Sidebar Welcomes Professor Robert Tsai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SideBar podcast welcomes Professor Robert L. Tsai, author of the new book, Demand the Impossible: One Lawyer's Pursuit of Equal Justice for All.

- Professor Robert TsaiMONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Talk welcomes Robert L. Tsai, Professor of Law at Boston University School of Law and author of the new book, Demand the Impossible: One Lawyer's Pursuit of Equal Justice for All. Tsai teaches courses in constitutional law, presidential leadership, and individual rights. Professor Tsai has been named a '24-'25 Laurance S. Rockefeller Visiting Faculty Fellow at the University Center for Human Values at Princeton University, where he will spend the year working on a new book project. Titled,“Reasoning from Injustice,” the project brings together pragmatism and popular constitutionalism to develop a humanistic approach to politics capable of diagnosing injustice as a social practice and overcoming the forces of indifference. TSai's SideBar episode goes live Tuesday, October 15, 2024.Cohost Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law Santa Barbara and Ventura, noted,“Professor Tsai brings his keen interest in political culture, legal change, democratic design, inequality, and popular sovereignty to our SideBar discussions. In addition to his newest book on activist Stephen Bright, he is the author of Practical Equality: Forging Justice in a Divided Nation (2019); America's Forgotten Constitutions: Defiant Visions of Power and Community (2014); and Eloquence and Reason: Creating a First Amendment Culture (2008)."Mitch Winick, cohost and dean of Monterey College of Law , added that "Professor Tsai joins SideBar to discuss his latest book, Demand the Impossible: One Lawyer's Pursuit of Equal Justice for All. He explores the life and times of Stephen Bright, who for nearly 40 years led the Southern Center for Human Rights. SCHR's experiences handling capital cases and prison condition suits teach us about the strategies and ideas that worked during the early decades of mass incarceration in America."Tsai's scholarship has been featured by the New Yorker, Slate, NPR, MSNBC, Morning Joe, American Scholar, Daily Beast, Boston Globe, and Harvard Law Review. Additionally, he has served as a legal commentator on Meet the Press and MSNBC. His popular writings have appeared in the New York Review of Books, Washington Post, Politico, Los Angeles Review of Books, Boston Globe, Slate, and Boston Review. He is a founding board member of the Journal of American Constitutional History, as well as Constitutional Studies. He was elected to the American Law Institute in July 2023.To listen to Professor Tsai's episode on SideBar with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

