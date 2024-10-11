Queens County Supreme Court Index No.: 704179/2023 Ambulance Emergency Vehicle V. Car Accident Settlement Of $725,000.00

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ambulance Accident Lawyer

Queens Auto Accident on Grand Central Parkway near 75th Avenue Results in Large Six-Figure Settlement

- Michael J. Redenburg, Esq.

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stemming from a July 7, 2022, Grand Central Parkway car accident , a Queens resident settled her personal injury action for $725,000.00 at NAM Mediation on October 10, 2024. The plaintiff was a passenger when she involved in a car and ambulance accident . She suffered serious neck and back injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the Police Accident Report, the driver of the auto that the plaintiff was a passenger in was in the right lane when he noticed an ambulance with their lights and sirens on and he was in the process of switching to the left lane when the ambulance struck the car, causing damage. According to the ambulance driver, she was driving straight ahead and did not realize she struck the auto until she stopped, and the driver of the auto explained what had happened. The Plaintiff was taken to the emergency room by ambulance.

Commonly referred to as the "Emergency Doctrine," New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1104 affords emergency vehicles engaged in emergency operation some freedom to disregard the rules of the road. However, NY VTL 1104(b) specifically allows emergency drivers, when engaged in an emergency operation, to disregard only the following rules of the road:

1) Stop, stand or park irrespective of Vehicle and Traffic Law provisions;

2) Proceed past a steady red signal, a flashing red signal or a stop sign, but only after slowing down as may be necessary for safe operation;

3) Exceed the maximum speed limits so long as doing so does not endanger life or property; and,

4) Disregard regulations governing directions of movement or turning in specified directions.

Thus, if the conduct causing the accident does not fall within one of the categories of privileged conduct set forth in Section 1104(b) of the NY Vehicle and Traffic Law, civil liability is governed by the principles of ordinary negligence.

