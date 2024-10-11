(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken participated in the East Asia Summit, where he joined leaders from ASEAN member states and other dialogue partners to discuss strategic issues and regional cooperation; emphasized the United States' commitment to ASEAN centrality and highlighted the significant economic ties between the United States and ASEAN.

“Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific and reiterated US support for ASEAN's efforts in enhancing connectivity and resilience, including through initiatives in cybersecurity, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, as well as US support to address transnational challenges such as the climate crisis and public health,” said the US Department of State press release.

“During the Summit, Secretary Blinken addressed several pressing regional and international challenges and threats, including PRC's provocations in the South China Sea and East China Sea, maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, regional tensions in the Middle East, and Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. He reaffirmed the US commitment to maintaining open channels of communication with the PRC and called for unified action against the DPRK's destabilizing activities. The Secretary also expressed support for the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus on Burma and called on the military regime to end the violence and engage in inclusive dialogue.”

Myanmar Humanitarian Update No. 41 | 10 October 2024 – OCHA Myanmar – Humanitarian Update No. 41_ Final

According to the UN aid coordination office, OCHA , more than three million people are displaced across Myanmar, predominantly after fleeing“widespread” conflict which has generated“immense humanitarian needs”, particularly in the north, southeast, and Rakhine State.”

Amid escalating hostilities in Myanmar sparked by a 2021 military coup that have plunged millions into a deepening humanitarian crisis, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday urged the country's neighbours“to leverage their influence” to bring about peace.

“The humanitarian situation is spiralling. One-third of the population is in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Millions have been forced to flee their homes,” Guterres told a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).“I support strengthened cooperation between the UN Special Envoy and the ASEAN chair on innovative ways to promote a Myanmar-led process.”

Key to peace in Myanmar will be the effective implementation of ASEAN's“Five-Point Consensus”, the secretary-general said, referring to the bloc's plan that includes an immediate end of violence, dialogue among all parties and increased humanitarian assistance.

'Canada is a proud Indo-Pacific nation'

At the ASEAN Summit, the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an additional $2 million for scholarships and educational exchanges with ASEAN countries, as well as Canada's intention to seek participation in the ASEAN Digital Track, which will help ensure that Canada has a seat at the table on regional matters ranging from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to democratic and online rights.

As work toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement continues, the Prime Minister noted progress on last year's ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership and emphasized his commitment to further strengthen Canada-ASEAN trade and investment.

The ASEAN region offers unparalleled economic opportunity for Canada. Together, the ten ASEAN member states represent the fifth-largest economy in the world and the third-largest population in the world. With the measures announced today, Canadians and Canadian businesses can capitalize on the rapid industrialization and growth of this region. Greater Canadian investment in the region and greater investment from the region into Canada will mean more jobs, more innovation, and more growth. As we create good-paying jobs, fight climate change, and grow our economies, Canada and ASEAN stand united to make life better for people in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's commitment to further strengthening ties between our countries – and with all ASEAN partners. As Canada hosts the G7 Presidency in 2025, ASEAN will be a central part of our work ahead.

“Canada is a proud Indo-Pacific nation. During my visit to this year's ASEAN Summit, we increased our footprint in this dynamic region – securing trade, investment, and good-paying jobs. As we fight climate change, defend peace and security, and grow our economies, we are putting Canadians at the forefront of global opportunity,” said Prime Minister Trudeau.

Meanwhile, Kenji Okamura, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement today in Vientiane, Lao PDR:

“I am glad to be in Vientiane to participate in the 45th ASEAN Leaders' Summit. I would like to thank President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and the Laotian government for their warm hospitality, excellent organization, and for the productive meetings.

“Growth in ASEAN economies is relatively strong, and inflation has declined. We expect growth to increase modestly to 4.6 percent in 2024 relative to 4.1 percent in 2023, reflecting robust domestic demand, improvements in external demand, and a strong recovery in investment and tourism.”

“The summit's theme, Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience, reflects the reality of the world we live in. The IMF's projections show that the global economy is heading for a soft landing, but the economic environment remains risky and uncertain.

“To successfully navigate these pressures, it is important to strengthen ASEAN's resilience with deft policy management. Deepening regional integration will help growth momentum.

“The IMF is committed to supporting ASEAN with strategic policy advice, capacity development and lending when needed. We look forward to continuing our dialogue with ASEAN policymakers during the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings later this month in Washington, DC.”

