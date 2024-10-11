LARRY HEIDELBERG ENLIGHTENS EVERYONE ABOUT THE TRUTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revelation Questions Answered: Promised Before the World Began

Larry Heidelberg shares his knowledge about the real meaning of the of Revelation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bible is a history book involving many nations, but mainly the nation of Israel. Its prophecies take much studying and prayer. Larry Heidelberg gives the answers to his questions about“The Revelation.”Since his studies at Baptist Bible College, Larry Heidelberg has dedicated his life to know Gods word (the Holy Bible) more deeply. Graduating from the Baptist Bible College gave Larry the knowledge and an in-depth relationship with the Bible, which has developed him into a better worshipper of God. In this book, he gladly shares the true message of God and that God encourages worship instead of fearing what the last days will be, that are yet to come.A review from the Pacific Book Review shares that this book“is a timely, prerequisite, and down-to-earth guide which is easy to digest. Its simple language and terminology beautifully perpetrate the author's heartfelt task of telling details of the Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, and of the goodness of the Father to furnish the world with the knowledge of eternity. This book is a splendid exposition!”Grab a copy of “Revelation Questions Answered: Promised Before the World Began” and explore the wonder of God's promise. Now available on Amazon and all other online bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

