Kuwait-Hungarian Joint Economic Committee Sessions Call Off In Budapest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The fifth session of the Kuwaiti-Hungarian Joint Committee for Economic and Technical Cooperation, held in the Hungarian capital Budapest, concluded on Friday.

Kuwait's Undersecretary of the of Finance, Aseel Al-Munifi, led the Kuwaiti delegation and confirmed in a press statement the joint governmental efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral relations to achieve the country's developmental vision.

Al-Munifi added that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Kuwait and the Republic of Hungary.

According to the statement, Discussions were held with officials in Hungary regarding available opportunities in various sectors, including information technology, water treatment, energy, and the participation of the private sector in both countries forums to explore real investment opportunities and increase trade exchange.

Al-Munifi mentioned the upcoming opening of a direct flight route between Kuwait and Hungary, as well as the outcomes of the fourth session of the Kuwaiti-Hungarian Joint Committee, which aims to encourage and protect mutual investments between the two countries.

The session was attended by Hungarian Deputy Minister of Defence Tamas Varga, who led the Hungarian delegation, along with representatives from various government institutions. (end)

