Arjun Kapoor's Fierce Villain Avatar In 'Singham Again', Trailer Leaves Fans Loving The New Look And Intrigued To See More

Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka, the menacing antagonist in the upcoming "Singham Again", has already captured the hearts of fans. The trailer's release has been met with immense excitement, and viewers are eager to see Arjun take on this powerful role.



Arjun himself has expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received. "The fan reaction to the Singham Again trailer has been incredible, and I'm beyond excited for everyone to see what we've created," he shared. "This film brings together everything I love about cinema-action, emotion, and a story that resonates with audiences. What truly moves me is the overwhelming support from fans. Their support for my character has been humbling and motivating. I want to thank them for their positivity-it inspires me to push my limits. I can't wait for fans to experience the full film, especially during Diwali, when families come together to celebrate and enjoy films.”





Fans have been praising Arjun's performance in the trailer, highlighting his intensity and screen presence. Many have expressed their admiration for his ability to transition from romantic roles to playing a compelling villain.





Arjun has also expressed his admiration for Rohit Shetty's vision and the opportunity to be part of such an iconic franchise. "Working with Rohit sir and a stellar cast, including Ajay sir, Akshay sir, Kareena, Ranveer, Jackie sir, Deepika, Tiger, and Ravi sir, has been a dream come true. I hope that the audience loves watching the movie as much as we loved making it," Kapoor shared.





As the release of "Singham Again" approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see Arjun Kapoor's performance in action. With the increasing anticipation and positive buzz surrounding the film, it is set to be a blockbuster hit.