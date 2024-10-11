Guaranteed To Brighten Any Room: Westerlay Orchids Debuts Stunning Sunstone Orchids

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orchids have proven to be the quintessential centerpiece; and this sunny and vibrant bloom will not disappoint

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Westerlay distributes over 4 million orchids annually, each carrying a meaningful story-whether gifted to friends, loved ones, or as a personal pick-me-up. The Sunstone is brand new to Westerlay. And is created by using a double spike 5” Phalaenopsis dyed with their new Sunstone Dye, the orchid mimics beautiful sunrises and sunsets. This latest offering further showcases Westerlay's commitment to trend-focused planning and has cemented them as an innovation trailblazer.“The Westerlay's Sunstone Orchids are some of our most vibrant orchids, a truly unique bloom set apart from the rest. I challenge anyone not to smile when looking at one!” says Toine Overgaag, President of Westerlay Orchids.“With an orchid's long life span, long blooming cycle, and easy care, it is the gift that keeps giving.”For an immersive orchid experience, guests can visit Westerlay's newly renovated Retail Showroom in Carpinteria, California. Thanks to its use of solar power and water recycling and strict adherence to industry best practices, Westerlay has received an A rating from the acknowledged industry organization MPS for eight years running.Westerlay offers delivery to commercial buyers, wholesalers, floral retailers, interior designers, and more in California, Arizona, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit .###About Westerlay Orchids:Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California's largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 4 million orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.

Leigh-Anne Anderson

Anderson PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.