Raysearch Has More Than 100 Raystation Customers In China

Since its launch in 2009, RayStation has been sold to more than 1,000 cancer centers in 44 countries. In the US and Japan, the system is used by more than 300 and 220 centers respectively. With the installation of RayStation at the China Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing, RaySearch has reached an important milestone in China, where the number of centers using RayStation now exceeds 100.

The China Japan Friendship Hospital, which is one of China's leading hospitals, continuously invests in new technology and equipment to be at the forefront. RayStation is part of the hospital's installation of the first proton therapy system in the Beijing region, marking a major advance in cancer care in the region.

RayStation is a flexible and powerful treatment planning system. No other treatment planning system supports such a wide range of treatment techniques and delivery systems – from traditional photon radiotherapy to the most advanced radiotherapy with ions, such as proton and carbon ion therapy. Since the launch of RayStation treatment planning for ions has been a very important market and by constantly being at the forefront and launching ground-breaking functions, RaySearch is today the market leader in this segment with around 120 proton centers as customers.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says: "We are very happy about our first RayStation order from the prestigious China Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing. The fact that we now also have more than 100 customers in China is an important step in our continued expansion in the Chinese market, where we see great potential to improve cancer care with RayStation and our other technologies."

ABOUT CHINA JAPAN FRIENDSHIP HOSPITAL

Founded in 1984, China Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing is both a research and teaching hospital and is considered among the top hospitals in China. The hospital has over 1,600 inpatient beds. The hospital is a teaching hospital for Beijing University Medical School, Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China Medical University and Tianjin Medical University, among others. The hospital is engaged in medical care, education, scientific research, preventive medicine, and rehabilitation and continuously invests to offer its patients the latest technology. The China Japan Friendship Hospital is directly affiliated with

China's Ministry of Health.

In 2003, it was designated as a key hospital in the battle against SARS and was also the designated medical center for the 2008 Summer Olympics.

ABOUT

RAYSEARCH

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.



RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,000 clinics in 44 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs .

ABOUT

RAYSTATION

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.



* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]



Learn more about us on:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4050341

The following files are available for download: