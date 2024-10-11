26FIVE Ranks Top 30% In America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies On 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

No. 1321, Boasting 390% Growth Over Past Three Years

- Sophie Ann Terrisse, Executive Chairman of 26FIVE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 26FIVE , a global growth management consulting firm and independent of innovation labs, announces its inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With an impressive 390% three-year growth, 26FIVE has earned the position of No. 1321 on the overall list and an outstanding No. 111 in the Advertising & Marketing industry. The firm also ranked No. 109 in New York, where it is headquartered.

“26FIVE's ranking celebrates our team's drive to push boundaries in a challenging business landscape,” says Sophie Ann Terrisse , Executive Chairman of 26FIVE.“We've embraced fast-growing tech industries such as CommTech, BioPharma, AI, and sustainability, taken calculated risks, and prioritized strategy and creativity to drive our clients' transformation.”

“As one of the fastest-growing firms, our success is driven by our ability to deliver measurable, long-term growth for our clients. We consistently push boundaries and open new opportunities,” says Claire Butkus, Lead for Growth Insights.“Stickiness and long-term skin in the game differentiate us from traditional firms and agencies. We are a specialized consulting firm, but also execute on our strategies, being accountable for our clients' outcomes,” comment Stephanie Liu and Jason Chitwood, Managing Directors.“We have intimate knowledge of their industries, customer relationships, and internal operations, partnering with them throughout their long-term corporate strategies with new ideas and solutions.”

“We invest in and nurture a culture of entrepreneurship where every team member can think and act like an owner,” adds Trevor Lewis, Principal and Digital Lead.“We're growing fast because we're growing together, exploring, developing, and adapting together. We believe that's the key to our steady success.”

“The fabric of our team is singular-young but expert, bold but business-savvy, professional but fun,” conclude Austin Lee and Marco Velazquez, Creative Leads.“26FIVE is where you can own your creative work, curating mega-super brands or launching start-ups. There is no limit to embracing new technologies and experiences. Growth is not a concept but a way of thinking and being.”

26FIVE has carved its place in the industry by combining creativity, strategy, and technology, delivering innovative solutions for its global client base. Adopting emerging technologies early and fostering a culture of elasticity, the company wants to remain niche and a long-term, trusted partner to brands seeking growth in a rapidly shifting marketplace.

About the Inc. 5000

Since its inception, the Inc. 5000 list has been a benchmark for entrepreneurial success. Past honorees include iconic companies like Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, and Zillow. The 2024 list reflects America's most successful private companies' resilience, innovation, and growth potential.

For the full Inc. 5000 list and more information on 26FIVE's ranking, visit Inc. 5000.

About 26FIVE

26FIVE is a global creative and strategic consulting firm that helps brands unlock growth through bold ideas, digital innovation, and impactful experiences. Headquartered in New York, with offices worldwide, 26FIVE works with leading companies across industries to deliver solutions that drive business transformation and brand relevance.

