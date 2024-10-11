Lebanon Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati announced on Friday the decided, upon the request of the of Foreign Affairs, to formally ask the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of UN 1701.

Delivering a speech after the cabinet meeting, Mikati affirmed Lebanon abides by its right and territory.

He added the international community must compel Israel to abide by the resolution.

Lebanon is a victim of the arrogance of Israel, which violates Lebanon's under the sight of the world.

Mikati said attacks on the UNIFIL is a "crime" and urged the international community to respond.

He further reiterated the necessity for Lebanon to elect a president as soon as possible, reassuring the public that matters at airport, ports and facilities are better.

Since October, Lebanon has been witnessing military confrontations on a daily basis between the resistance and the Israeli occupation.

However, Since September 23, Israeli occupation warplanes have been launching violently air strikes on different parts in Lebanon, causing great material and human losses. (end)

