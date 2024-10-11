Russians Wound Man With Drone In Kherson Suburb
10/11/2024 9:09:23 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the suburbs of Kherson, in the village of Antonivka, Russians wounded a 51-year-old man with a drone.
This was reported by the Kherson RMA , Ukrinform reports.
“At about 14.00, the Russian occupiers attacked Antonivka from a drone,” the report says.
It is noted that a 51-year-old man was wounded. He is currently hospitalized with contusion, explosive and closed head injuries. At the time of the enemy shelling, the victim was in his own yard.
As Ukrinform reported, a resident of Kherson posted a video of enemy UAVs over a short period of tim , showing how the Russian military is hunting civilians in Kherson .
