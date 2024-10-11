Russians Wound Man With Drone In Kherson Suburb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the suburbs of Kherson, in the village of Antonivka, Russians wounded a 51-year-old man with a drone.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA , Ukrinform reports.

“At about 14.00, the Russian occupiers attacked Antonivka from a drone,” the report says.

It is noted that a 51-year-old man was wounded. He is currently hospitalized with contusion, explosive and closed head injuries. At the time of the enemy shelling, the victim was in his own yard.

