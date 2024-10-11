Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3186456 KUWAIT -- Kuwait cracks down on a gang of residency brokers of two Arab nationalities, along with several companies, on charges of residency malpractices, the country's of Interior (MoI) says.

3186457 RAMALLAH -- At least five Palestinians fell martyrs and several others were wounded in separate launched by the Israeli on the Gaza Strip, Palestine's news agency (WAFA) reports.

3186449 BRUSSELS -- The Norwegian Nobel Committee awards the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize to the Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo.

3186439 BEIRUT -- Two more soldiers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured in an attack by Israeli occupying forces on Friday, according to local media reports. (end)

mt









MENAFN11102024000071011013ID1108770199