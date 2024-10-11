Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT
10/11/2024 9:07:08 AM
3186456 KUWAIT -- Kuwait cracks down on a gang of residency brokers of two Arab nationalities, along with several companies, on charges of residency malpractices, the country's Ministry of Interior (MoI) says.
3186457 RAMALLAH -- At least five Palestinians fell martyrs and several others were wounded in separate attacks launched by the Israeli Occupation on the Gaza Strip, Palestine's news agency (WAFA) reports.
3186449 BRUSSELS -- The Norwegian Nobel Committee awards the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize to the Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo.
3186439 BEIRUT -- Two more soldiers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured in an attack by Israeli occupying forces on Friday, according to local media reports. (end)
