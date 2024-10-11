Oil Tanker On Fire Off Germany, Crew Rescued

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: A fire broke out aboard a small oil tanker off Germany on Friday, and seven crew were rescued from the burning vessel in the Baltic Sea, emergency services said.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion around 9:15 am local time (0715 GMT), said local newspaper Ostseezeitung, and dark smoke was seen billowing from the ship, which the report said is used to resupply vessels at sea with fuel.

"A fire broke out on the Annika tanker on Friday morning," the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said, adding that the ship was carrying about 640 tonnes of oil.

"All seven crew members on board were picked up and brought to shore."



This handout photo taken and released on October 11, 2024 by the DGzRS (Deutsche Gesellschaft zur Rettung Schiffbruechiger = German Maritime Search and Rescue Service) shows smoke billowing from the German-flagged tanker ship "Annika" (L) as the crew of the sea rescue vessel "Arkona" (R) sprays water on the burning ship to extinguish the fire, off the Baltic Sea coast near Warnemuende, northeastern Germany. Photo by DGzRS / AFP

Emergency service vessels were fighting the fire and more rescue crew headed to the area on helicopters.

The German-flagged ship is 73 metres (240 foot) long and 12 metres wide. It was anchored and now also attached to a tugboat, according to the central command.

The statement added that the ship was in the Mecklenburger Bay in waters between the towns of Kuehlungsborn and Warnemuende.

Video published by Bild daily online later showed a fire-fighting vessel aiming a powerful jet of water at the ship and no more flames or smoke visible.

Asked about the risk of a capsize or oil spill by AFP, a central command spokesman said "the investigation is ongoing".