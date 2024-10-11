Global Natural Gas Crunch: Supply Lags Behind Soaring Demand

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world's hunger for natural is outpacing supply, creating a persistent crunch with widespread effects.



Despite over $200 billion invested in liquefied (LNG) projects, new supplies are not materializing fast enough to meet needs.



Several factors contribute to this imbalance. Project delays plague export facilities from Texas to Mozambique. setbacks, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory hurdles all play a role.



Meanwhile, global demand for natural gas continues its upward climb. This increased demand stems from various sources. Many countries are shifting towards gas for power generation and transportation.



The rise of data centers and artificial intelligence is driving energy consumption higher. Economic recovery in various regions has also boosted industrial gas usage.







As a result, gas prices remain elevated, especially in Europe. While not at 2022 peaks, prices are still about double pre-crisis levels.



Higher energy costs have hampered economic growth in some countries, with German struggling to achieve consistent expansion since the crisis began.

Impacts of the Global Natural Gas Supply Crunch

The supply crunch has significant implications for energy security. Wealthy nations often outbid developing countries for limited LNG cargoes, potentially leading to shortages in less affluent regions.



Weather events further complicate matters by causing demand spikes. Earlier predictions of an oversupplied LNG market by 2025 now seem optimistic.



Analysts have scaled back forecasts for LNG production growth. The market is expected to remain tight until at least 2026-2027, when substantial new supply may come online.



This prolonged tight supply has benefited LNG producers and traders but hurt consumers and energy-intensive industries. Looking ahead, the natural gas market faces numerous challenges.



Bringing new supplies online quickly is proving difficult, while evolving demand patterns and geopolitical tensions complicate long-term planning.



The ongoing natural gas supply crunch impacts energy security, economic growth, and the transition to cleaner energy sources.



As the world grapples with these challenges, finding a balance between supply and demand remains crucial. This situation underscores the importance of diverse energy sources and efficient resource management.

