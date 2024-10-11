Dubai Sports Council To Close Registration Door For The 12Th Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament Today (Friday 11Th Oct. 2024)

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced that today Friday 11th

Oct. 2024 (11:00 am)

is the

deadline for receiving registration forms for

participating in

the 12th

edition of

'Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament',

the biggest of its kind which is organized by DSC under the

generous

patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al-Maktoum, the Wife of H.H. Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President & Prime of UAE and of Dubai.

The Tournament, scheduled from 16th

to 30th

Oct. 2024, aims to attract women sports talents and to popularize the culture of the exercise of women sport.

Participants in the Tournament will compete in 8 sports competitions; these are: bowling, running, cycling, padel, badminton,

shooting,

obstacles

challenge

along with

the

3x3 basketball

competition which is added to the Tournament's events this year.

The Organizing Committee will arrange the draw of padel, shooting, obstacle challenge & 3

×

3 basketball competitions on Monday 14th

Oct. at 10:00 am at Thukher Sports Club – in Al-Safa Park, in the presence of female coordinators of governmental & semi-governmental entities and private sector.

The current edition of the Tournament to be kicked off with the bowling competition, scheduled on Wednesday 16th

Oct. 2024 at Dubai International Bowling Center – Al-Mamzar, while the running competition will be organized on Thursday 17th

Oct. at EXPO City Dubai. The padel competition will be held at the Just Padel Club in Rashid Port from 18th

to 20th

Oct. The badminton competition will take place from 21st

to 24th

Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club.



The cycling competition will be held on Friday 25th

Oct. at the EXPO City Dubai. The shooting competition is scheduled on Saturday 26th

Oct. at

Fazza Shooting Range,

to be followed by the obstacles challenge on Sunday 27th

Oct. at Gravity Gym Club.

The 3

×

3 basketball competition to be held from 28th

to 30th

Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club.



