Dubai Sports Council To Close Registration Door For The 12Th Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament Today (Friday 11Th Oct. 2024)
10/11/2024 6:14:35 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced that today Friday 11th
Oct. 2024 (11:00 am)
is the
deadline for receiving registration forms for
participating in
the 12th
edition of
'Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament',
the biggest of its kind which is organized by DSC under the
generous
patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al-Maktoum, the Wife of H.H. sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and ruler of Dubai.
The Tournament, scheduled from 16th
to 30th
Oct. 2024, aims to attract women sports talents and to popularize the culture of the exercise of women sport.
Participants in the Tournament will compete in 8 sports competitions; these are: bowling, running, cycling, padel, badminton,
shooting,
obstacles
challenge
along with
the
3x3 basketball
competition which is added to the Tournament's events this year.
The Organizing Committee will arrange the draw of padel, shooting, obstacle challenge & 3
×
3 basketball competitions on Monday 14th
Oct. at 10:00 am at Thukher Sports Club – in Al-Safa Park, in the presence of female coordinators of governmental & semi-governmental entities and private sector.
The current edition of the Tournament to be kicked off with the bowling competition, scheduled on Wednesday 16th
Oct. 2024 at Dubai International Bowling Center – Al-Mamzar, while the running competition will be organized on Thursday 17th
Oct. at EXPO City Dubai. The padel competition will be held at the Just Padel Club in Rashid Port from 18th
to 20th
Oct. The badminton competition will take place from 21st
to 24th
Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club.
The cycling competition will be held on Friday 25th
Oct. at the EXPO City Dubai. The shooting competition is scheduled on Saturday 26th
Oct. at
Fazza Shooting Range,
to be followed by the obstacles challenge on Sunday 27th
Oct. at Gravity Gym Club.
The 3
×
3 basketball competition to be held from 28th
to 30th
Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club.
