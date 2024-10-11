عربي


AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue

10/11/2024 6:11:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on October 11.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "President Ilham Aliyev: We take pride in hosting first COP in South Caucasus"; "ACWA Power joins forces with Azerbaijan for global climate action"; "Baku-Yerevan on verge of peace: Last missing element in ongoing deal"; Baku with green ambitions at heart of global tensions & solutions," etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at .

AzerNews

