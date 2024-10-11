AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was
released on October 11.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as
"President Ilham Aliyev: We take pride in hosting first COP in
South Caucasus"; "ACWA Power joins forces with Azerbaijan for
global climate action"; "Baku-Yerevan on verge of peace: Last
missing element in ongoing deal"; Baku with green ambitions at
heart of global tensions & solutions," etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of
Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at .
