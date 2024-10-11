General Staff: 169 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 10, 169 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front yesterday.

The General Staff of Ukraine said this in its situation update as of 08:00 on Friday, October 11, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, Russian forces launched six missile on Ukrainian units and populated settlements, using 17 missiles and carrying out 71 air strikes (114 guided aerial bombs) and 4,672 shelling attacks. In addition, over 180 rounds from multiple launch rocket systems were used.

The Russian launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of Holyshivske, Richky, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Podoly, Kozacha Lopan, Alisivka, Hoptivka, Yampil, Lyman, Torske, Siversk, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Hryshyne, Bohoiavlenka, Maksymivka, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka and Zaporizhzhia.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops and artillery conducted eight strikes on Russian concentration areas, destroying two command posts, an artillery system, a helicopter, and a fuel depot.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. There were five combat engagements in the area of Vovchansk and Tykhyne.

There were 14 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk sector. Defense forces repelled assaults near Sinkivka, Lozova, Kolisnykivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 30 Russian assaults in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four attacks in the vicinity of Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops thwarted seven attempts by the Russian army to break through the defensive lines in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, carried out eight attacks, concentrating its efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myroliubivka and Kalynove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka. In total, Russian troops tried to break through the defense 24 times.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders launched 11 attacks in the Bohoiavlenka sector.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne twice without success.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, no losses of positions or territory were reported. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled five attacks by Russian invaders.

In the Volyn and Polissia sector, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russians maintain a military presence, actively use aircraft from their territory, and shell border settlements.

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 11, 2024, amounted to about 666,340 invaders, including 1,140 troops killed or wounded in the past day.

