China Ready To Maintain Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With Ukraine - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chinese Assistant Foreign Liu Bin met with Ukrainian Ambassador to China Pavlo Riabikin and confirmed China's readiness to maintain mutually beneficial cooperation with Ukraine.

That is according to the Chinese of Foreign Affairs , Ukrinform reports.

“Liu Bin said that China and Ukraine are traditionally friendly countries. China is ready to work with Ukraine to maintain mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and continuously push forward the development of China-Ukraine relations,” the Chinese MFA said.

Riabikin expressed Ukraine's appreciation for the opportunity to develop relations with China and its readiness to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between the two countries at all levels, according to the ministry.

Ukraine should continue dialogue with- scholar

“The two sides also had an exchange of views on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis (is what China calls the Russian war against Ukraine - ed.),” the Chinese MFA added.

Liu, who holds a rank equivalent to that of a deputy minister, met with Riabikin on October 8. The Ukrainian Embassy has yet to provide any information regarding the meeting or the matters discussed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Horbulin, First Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Security Studies Institute, said that Ukraine should continue the dialogue with China, given China's position on the non-use of nuclear weapons.