COP29 President Calls For Increased Climate Finance And Private Sector Involvement
10/11/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
We are working to expand climate finance from all sources.
This was stated by Mukhtar Babayev, the designated President of
COP29 and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, during a panel meeting held in Baku as part of the
Preliminary conference of the Parties on Climate Change
(Pre-COP29), Azernews reports.
The minister emphasized the need to significantly increase the
availability of climate finance.
“We continue to call for increased contributions to the Green
Climate Fund and climate finance, but we recognize that not all
funding can come from the public sector. Currently, only 2% of
climate finance is sourced from the private sector. Multilateral
development banks and international financial institutions should
play a key role in attracting private sector investment. We are
collaborating with these organizations to enhance the scale,
efficiency, and accessibility of climate finance,” he added.
It is worth noting that the second day of the Pre-COP29 event is
currently taking place in Baku, featuring plenary sessions and
parallel events.
