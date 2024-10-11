(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Even, a prominent Brazilian developer, has released its operational preview for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported of R$248 million ($49 million) with a sales speed of 12%.



This performance reflects the ongoing challenges in Brazil's property market. Even's focus on high-end residential projects in São Paulo has helped maintain its position.



The company's net sales from inventory reached R$235 million ($47 million), showing a 13.53% increase from the previous year. This growth suggests a steady demand for existing properties in Even's portfolio.



The sales speed for inventory stood at 11%, indicating a moderate pace of transactions in the luxury segment. Even's year-to-date performance has been particularly strong.



For the first nine months of 2024, total net sales amounted to R$841 million ($168 million). This represents a significant 47% growth compared to the same period in 2023.







The impressive increase points to a recovering real estate market in Brazil, especially in the upscale sector. A notable development in Even's Q3 2024 activities was the launch of Edifício Jardim.



This new project is located on Alameda Tietê in São Paulo's prestigious Jardins neighborhood. Edifício Jardim marks Even's first collaboration with RFM, signaling a strategic shift in the company's approach.



The project boasts a total potential sales value of R$168 million ($33 million), with Even's share at R$42 million ($8 million). However, Even's new launches for Q3 2024 totaled only R$42 million ($8 million).



This figure represents a substantial decrease from both Q3 2023 (R$199 million) and Q2 2024 (R$552 million). The reduction in new launches may indicate a more cautious strategy by Even in response to market conditions.

Even Reports 47% YTD Growth Despite Slowing Q3 Launches

Brazil's real estate market has faced various challenges and opportunities in 2024. The gradual reduction in interest rates by the Central Bank has improved financing conditions for potential homebuyers.



This change has likely contributed to Even's strong year-to-date sales growth. Additionally, the ongoing economic recovery post-pandemic has influenced market dynamics, albeit at a slower pace than initially anticipated.



Even's mixed results reflect the complex nature of Brazil's current real estate landscape. The company's focus on inventory sales suggests a strategy to optimize existing assets while carefully managing new developments.



This approach could help Even maintain financial stability in an uncertain economic environment. As Brazil's property market continues to evolve, companies like Even must navigate various challenges.



These include fluctuating interest rates, changing consumer preferences, and potential economic headwinds. Even's performance in the coming quarters will likely serve as an indicator of trends in Brazil's luxury real estate sector.

