Ashlesha, Vishesh Try To Bridge Gap Of A Long-Distance Relationship In ‘Gutar Gu S2’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) The makers of the series“Gutur Gu” have announced the second season, which will explore the topic of long-distance relationships.

Vishesh Bansal, who portrays the role of Anuj in the series, said that he is excited to bring his character's journey back to life on screen with season 2.

“In this brand new season, my character faces new challenges and new experiences. Working with Ashlesha Thakur has made the challenges easier to navigate. I believe that the audience will love the season, as it beautifully captures the romance and innocence of high school sweethearts who find themselves in a battle between their relationship and their passion, which many will find relatable,” he said.

The latest season explores the bittersweet lives of Anuj and Ritu as they strive to bridge the gap of a long-distance relationship that spans from Bhopal to Ahmedabad. The series also delves into different aspects of their lives as they aim to build their careers while clinging on to each other.

Actress Ashlesha Thakur said that to step back into Ritu's shoes for“Gutar Gu” Season 2 has been such a special experience.

“This season, we explore a whole new dimension of Anuj and Ritu's relationship as they navigate the complexities of long-distance love. It's raw, emotional, and very real. I think many people will connect with the journey, the joy, and the heartache they face as they try to stay together despite the miles."

Created and directed by Saqib Pandor, the show is produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor's Oscar Winning Production House, Sikhya Entertainment.

Creator and director Saqib Pandor said:“The incredible love and response to the first season gave us the confidence to take Anuj and Ritu's story to new emotional depths in season 2. The first season beautifully captured the excitement and innocence of first love, but now we explore a more challenging phase as their relationship faces the test of distance.”

“We wanted to show the evolution of these characters, how they cope with separation, and the bittersweet reality of growing up. The entire team has worked passionately to bring this story to life, and I'm excited for the audience to experience the new challenges these characters face."

“A compelling narrative rich with love, trust, and challenges that come with sustaining a relationship will definitely hit the right nerve, once again,” added Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV.

Commenting on the return of Gutar Gu S2, Guneet Monga Kapoor, producer, Sikhya Entertainment, said that returning with“Gutar Gu 2” is a testament to the show's resonance with audiences.

“The love and stupendous fandom for Gutar Gu have been overwhelming. With Season 2, we're committed to raising the bar, exploring the challenges of long distance relationship, and delivering more unexpected twists,” she added.

“Gutar Gu S2” is streaming on Amazon MX Player.