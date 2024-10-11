Signit Receives ISO 27001 Certification For Information Security Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Signit App logo

Signit ISO 27001

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This achievement reinforces Signit's commitment to securing customer data and providing top-tier information security solutions in the Saudi market.– Signit, Saudi Arabia's leading electronic signature platform, proudly announces its achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for information security management. This globally recognized certification reflects Signit's dedication to implementing the highest standards of data protection, ensuring customer trust and compliance with local and international regulations.The ISO 27001 certification confirms that Signit has established a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) to safeguard sensitive information and mitigate data security risks. This milestone highlights Signit's proactive approach to protecting customer data, especially in the face of increasing cyber threats.“Our ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our unwavering commitment to information security and reinforces the trust our customers place in us,” said [CEO's Name], CEO of Signit.“We have invested significantly in risk management and security technologies, ensuring that our customers' information is handled with the utmost care and protection.”The certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of Signit's security practices, with enhancements to their risk management processes and staff training. By aligning with ISO 27001 standards, Signit also complies with the European GDPR and Saudi PDPL, providing customers with assurance that their digital signatures and documents are fully secure.For more information about Signit's ISO 27001 certification, please visit the official announcement here .About SignitSignit is a Saudi-born, Arabic-first electronic signature platform, providing fast, secure, and compliant digital signature solutions. Founded in Riyadh, Signit has become the leading provider in the Kingdom, enabling businesses to streamline their workflows and ensure legal compliance in document management.

Ehab Talaat

Signit App

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.