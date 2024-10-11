Meeting Of Deputies And Assistants Of GCC Supreme, Cassation Courts Convenes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputies and assistants of the supreme and cassation courts of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states convened their ninth meeting in Doha.

The meeting was opened by Judge Dr. Thaqeel Sayer Al Shammari, Deputy of the Court of Cassation (chairman of the meeting), while Assistant Secretary-General for Legislative and Affairs Consultant H E Sultan bin Nasser Al Suwaidi represented the GCC General Secretariat in the meeting.

In his address, Consultant Sultan bin Nasser Al Suwaidi emphasized the significance of such meetings, reviewing the agenda items aimed at strengthening joint cooperation between the member states in the field of supreme and cassation courts.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Judge Dr. Al Shammari highlighted the discussions on judicial principles and landmark rulings, particularly those related to laws adopted by GCC states.

He pointed out that rulings on customs, trademarks, and other laws have been issued by member states, adding the meeting explored ways to coordinate these rulings across the GCC courts.