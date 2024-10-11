عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today In Kuwait's History


10/11/2024 2:14:36 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) --

1955 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed an agreement with Darsy Kuwait Limited and Gulf Stream to trade with crude oil and oil products in local Kuwaiti market.
2002 -- Kuwait Karateka Ahmad Munir won the Gold medal for the under 75kg category of the 14th Asian Games in Busan, South Korea.
2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 10 million loan agreement with Tanzania for a fresh water project.
2016 -- Former parliament member Falah Sawwagh Al-Azmi passed away at age of 55. He was a member in the 2009 National Assembly.
2022 -- Dr. Fakhry Shehab, a renowned Kuwait economist who orchestrated the process of converting the oil monetary system from the Indian rupee to the Kuwaiti dinar, died at 101. (end)
mt



MENAFN11102024000071011013ID1108769126


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search