KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) --



1955 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed an agreement with Darsy Kuwait Limited and Gulf Stream to trade with oil and oil products in local Kuwaiti market.

2002 -- Kuwait Karateka Ahmad Munir won the medal for the under 75kg category of the 14th Asian Games in Busan, South Korea.

2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 10 million loan agreement with Tanzania for a fresh water project.

2016 -- Former parliament member Falah Sawwagh Al-Azmi passed away at age of 55. He was a member in the 2009 National Assembly.

2022 -- Dr. Fakhry Shehab, a renowned Kuwait economist who orchestrated the process of converting the oil monetary system from the Indian rupee to the Kuwaiti dinar, died at 101. (end)

