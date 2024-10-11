Zelensky Presents Victory Plan To Italian PM Meloni

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

The Head of State announced this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

“I presented the Victory Plan to the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Melon . We have discussed all aspects of the Plan very productively today. The main thing is to strengthen Ukraine's position and our relations with our closest partners so that we create the necessary conditions, the necessary fair atmosphere for honest diplomacy,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.

The President also expressed his gratitude for the preparation of the conference on the restoration of Ukraine to be held in Italy.“It is important for us that Italian business is meaningfully represented in reconstruction projects in Ukraine,” Zelensky emphasized.

Separately, the President of Ukraine thanked for the security assistance provided - first of all, air defense systems that save lives in our cities and villages.

Zelensky presentsPlan to Macron, talks about Peace Summit

“Today we also discussed with Giorgia the preparation of a new security package. We also appreciate everything that Italy is doing at the G7 and EU level to ensure that international law is truly effective and our Europe is strong. I thank Italy for all the help and support provided to Ukraine. It is very valuable to have such reliable friends,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

Photo: OP