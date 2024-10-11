Almost 4.2 Million Ukrainian Granted Temporary Protection In EU
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of August 31, nearly 4.2 million people who fled Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion had the status of temporary protection in the EU.
Such data was released on October 10 by Eurostat , Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that Germany (1.2 million people, 27% of the total), Poland (975,190) and the Czech Republic (376,885) received the largest number of recipients of temporary protection status from Ukraine.
As of August 31, more than 98.3% of temporary protection recipients in the EU were Ukrainian citizens. Among them, adult women accounted for 45.1%, children for 32.3%, and adult men for 22.6% of the total.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of July 31, just over 4.1 million people who fled Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion had temporary protection status in the EU.
At the end of June, this number was 4.3 million.
