President Mulino Launches Panama 3.0 Security Operation

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) With more than 1,000 new officers, the National Police's Operation Panama 3.0 begins in key sectors of the provinces of Panama, Colon and West Panama.

Sectors of San Miguelito, Arraiján, Don Bosco, Pacora, San Francisco and various areas of the province of Colón will be part of this strategy that seeks to eliminate gangs from the country through community outreach, vehicle patrols, police checkpoints and the blocking of corridors to control the mobility of these groups.

The opening ceremony of this police deployment was attended by the president, José Raúl Mulino, who highlighted the importance of the security forces.

Mulino said that the police have the support of the president and that“whatever is necessary to boost their morale will be done.”

These actions and procedures are expected to ensure the success of the operation, while reinforcing security in neighborhoods, communities and urban centers of these provinces of Panama.

Mulino, in his Thursday morning press conference, revealed that he plans to extend curfews for minors in Bocas del Toro, Colón, Panama and San Miguelito.

