Israeli Occupation Confiscates UNRWA Headquarters' Land
10/10/2024 7:07:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation government decided on Thursday to confiscate the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) headquarters' land in the occupied Jerusalem City.
Israel's land authority announced in a publication that the plot of land, on which UNRWA is built, would be allocated for building 1,440 new settlement units, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported, adding that the project is being prepared.
The newspaper added that the security and foreign committee at the Israeli Knesset approved a draft resolution to cut ties with the UNRWA.
The draft resolution stipulates withdrawing the land given to the agency in 1967 to build its premises in the occupied Jerusalem. (end)
