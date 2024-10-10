Suez Canal Revenue Plummets 60% Amid Red Sea Attacks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Suez Canal faces unprecedented challenges as regional instability disrupts global shipping. Recent data shows a 60% drop in revenue and a 49% decline in ship traffic since early 2024.



These figures spell trouble for Egypt's and international commerce. Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, points to the Red Sea's growing instability as the main cause.



Since late 2023, Yemen's Houthi forces have targeted vessels linked to Israel, creating a high-risk environment for companies.



The impact on Egypt has been severe. Canal revenue plummeted to $7.2 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year from $9.4 billion previously.



This sharp decline comes as Egypt battles high inflation and currency devaluation. In response, global shipping giants have rerouted vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.







This alternative adds 10–14 days to travel times and significantly increases costs. As a result, trade volume through the Suez Canal dropped by 50% in early 2024.

Impact of the Red Sea Crisis on Global Trade

The crisis has far-reaching consequences. Shipping costs have soared, with the average price to transport a 40-foot container jumping from $1,521 to $3,777 in just over a month.



These increased costs will likely impact global consumers through delayed deliveries and more expensive goods.



The situation highlights the delicate balance between geopolitics and global trade. The Houthi attacks, linked to broader Middle East tensions, have effectively disrupted one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.



This underscores the vulnerability of international commerce to regional conflicts. Looking ahead, the crisis raises questions about the future of global shipping routes.



If instability persists, companies may seek permanent alternatives to the Suez Canal , potentially reshaping trade patterns worldwide.



Resolving the crisis requires addressing both security concerns in the Red Sea and broader geopolitical tensions. Until then, the global economy will continue to feel the effects of this disruption.



As the situation evolves, businesses and consumers must prepare for potential long-term changes in global trade patterns.

