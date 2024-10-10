Better Planet Education: Empowering The Next Generation Of Environmental Guardians

(MENAFN- Pressat)



Educational charity (rebrands and) launches innovative new website to help children learn about environmental topics from climate change to plastic pollution

One million 'eco hours' of supported for school children in 2023/2024 Young environmental advocate Amy Jiang joins board of trustees.

Yeovil, UK – The Young People's Trust for the Environment (YPTE) proudly announces its rebranding as 'Better Planet Education', together with the launch of its innovative, new website: . This digital is tailored to serve teachers, parents, and young people in their quest to raise environmental awareness.

The new website offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface that streamlines access to premium resources on nature and environmental issues. From novices to eco-champions, Better Planet Education caters to all levels of environmental understanding, providing engaging content for teachers, parents, and youth alike.

In the 2023-24 academic year, Better Planet Education facilitated an impressive one million 'eco hours' – this is our estimation of the total hours spent learning on our website, teaching from our lesson plans and engaging with our programs dedicated to environmental education and action. By enhancing the accessibility and appeal of its resources, the organization aims to inspire even greater engagement and passion for environmental stewardship among young people.

Peter Littlewood, Director of Better Planet Education, stated: "Our rebranding and new website are the result of extensive feedback from our core audience – young people and educators. This marks a renewed commitment to delivering top-tier resources that empower schools and youth to take meaningful action towards a sustainable future."

The website features a comprehensive array of environmental topics, including climate change, plastic pollution, deforestation, and biodiversity conservation. It offers free downloadable lesson plans, assembly presentations, home learning packs, and over 200 fact sheets on various species and environmental subjects. A highlight is the "Young People's Voices" section, showcasing youth-created content and encouraging active participation in environmental discourse.

The site also links to Better Planet Schools, one of Better Planet Education's key projects. Almost 570 primary schools in the UK are currently participating in the Better Planet Schools programme, which empowers children to learn about, then take action to help with key environmental problems like climate change, saving energy, reducing waste and fast fashion. Participation in Better Planet Schools is currently free for UK primary schools, who can sign up at .

Better Planet Education welcomes Amy Jiang, 22, to its Board of Trustees. A former Young Trustee since 2018, Amy has recently completed her Masters in Anthropocene Studies at the University of Cambridge. In her new role, she will mentor the current Board of Young Trustees.

Amy commented: "I'm excited to join the Board at this pivotal moment. I'm passionate about climate education for youth and eager to develop innovative projects that inspire the next generation of environmental guardians."