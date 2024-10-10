USAID Attracts Nearly $1.75B To Support Ukraine's Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the expansion of the Resilience Initiative-Ukraine (AGRI-Ukraine), attracting nearly $1.75 billion in additional investments for Ukraine's agricultural sector through nine new partners from the private sector, international institutions, and other donors.

USAID said this in a press release , Ukrinform reports.

The new partners include Astarta, Best Leasing, Crédit Agricole Bank, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), IMC, OTP Bank, and Universalna Insurance Company, and the U.S. Department of State's Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement.

USAID said that these new partnerships bring the total amount leveraged through the AGRI-Ukraine initiative to more than $2.26 billion in private sector and partner investments since July 2022.

The agency also stressed that since July 2022, AGRI-Ukraine has helped more than 15,000 Ukrainian farmers – or 34 percent of the country's registered farmers – receive seeds, fertilizers, crop protection, storage, and financing to produce their harvests. This support helped save and generate the production of over 5.5 million metric tons of grain that is worth over $1 billion in revenue for the Ukrainian economy.

