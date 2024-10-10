Iran Calls For Collective Effort To Halt Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi on Thursday called for "collective diplomacy" to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.

The minister, in a statement posted by the foreign on iits website, made the call in messages addressed to his counterparts in various countries, the UN, the ICRC and the OIC.

He called for immediate and decisive measures to stop the attacks, the bombing and killings executed by the occupation forces against the innocent in Gaza and Lebanon and reach a cease-fire to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid to the needy.

"The criminal practices by the Zionist entity constitutes serious threat to regional and international peace and security," he wrote. (end)

