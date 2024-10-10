Iran Calls For Collective Effort To Halt Israeli Aggression
Date
10/10/2024 3:04:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday called for "collective diplomacy" to halt the Israeli Occupation aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.
The minister, in a statement posted by the foreign Ministry on iits website, made the call in messages addressed to his counterparts in various countries, the UN, the ICRC and the OIC.
He called for immediate and decisive measures to stop the attacks, the bombing and killings executed by the occupation forces against the innocent in Gaza and Lebanon and reach a cease-fire to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid to the needy.
"The criminal practices by the Zionist entity constitutes serious threat to regional and international peace and security," he wrote. (end)
mw
MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108767854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.