Global Event And Exhibition Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The event and exhibition market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $45.01 billion in 2023 to $47.66 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth can be attributed to the rise in business networking opportunities, increased consumer demand for experiences, economic growth, government and institutional support, infrastructure development, and higher corporate spending on marketing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Event And Exhibition Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The event and exhibition market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $60.21 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6%. The expected growth is driven by the rise of hybrid and virtual events, the expansion of emerging markets, increased demand for experiential marketing, rising investment in event technology, and the growing number of corporate and consumer events. Key trends include the integration of virtual and augmented reality, sustainable event practices, adoption of AI and automation, data-driven strategies, and personalized event experiences.

Growth Driver of The Event And Exhibition Market

The anticipated rise in corporate conference and event investments is projected to drive the growth of the event and exhibition market in the coming years. These investments refer to the allocation of resources and funds by companies for organizing gatherings focused on networking, brand promotion, knowledge sharing, and business development. Corporate events prioritize networking, enhancing brand visibility, and engaging directly with clients. Increased spending on such events boosts the demand for various venues, from hotels and conference centers to distinctive event locations, thereby generating more revenue for these facilities.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Event And Exhibition Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the event and exhibition market are RELX Group, The Freeman Company LLC, Informa Markets, GL Events, Reed Exhibitions, Cvent Inc., Messe Frankfurt GmbH, MCH Group AG, Artexis Easyfairs, Clarion Events Ltd, Fiera Milano SpA, NürnbergMesse GmbH, Koelnmesse GmbH, Emerald Expositions Events Inc., Easyfairs, COMEXPOSIUM Group, Hyve Group plc, dmg events, ITE Group Plc, Viparis, Tarsus Group, Messe Düsseldorf Gmbh, Deutsche Messe AG

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Event And Exhibition Market Size ?

Major companies in the events and exhibitions market are prioritizing technological advancements, particularly in transaction infrastructure, to enhance attendee ticketing experiences. This strategic focus aims to streamline operations and boost engagement through secure payment processing, efficient ticket distribution, real-time validation, and comprehensive management of event tickets.

How Is The Global Event And Exhibition Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Mixed Or Hybrid, Other Types

2) By Event Types: Corporate Events, Trade Shows And Exhibitions, Social Events, Sports Events, Other Event Types

3) By Revenue Streams: Exhibitor Fee, Sponsorship Fee, Entrance Fee, Services, Other Revenue Streams

4) By End User: Consumer Goods And Retail Sector, Automotive And Transportation Sector, Industrial, Entertainment, Real Estate And Property, Hospitality Sector, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Event And Exhibition Market

Europe was the largest region in the event and exhibition market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the event and exhibition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Event And Exhibition Market Definition

Events and exhibitions are organized activities designed to bring people together for purposes such as networking, showcasing products, or sharing knowledge. Events include conferences and seminars, while exhibitions involve displays of products or services to attract and engage targeted audiences.

Event And Exhibition Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global event and exhibition market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Event And Exhibition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on event and exhibition market size, drivers and trends, event and exhibition market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

