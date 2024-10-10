Batteries Plus Secures Signings For 16 New Franchise Locations In Q3

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strong Franchise Model Drives Continued Growth Across Key U.S. Markets for Nation's Leading Specialty Battery Franchise

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the nation's leading specialty battery franchise, continues its robust growth trajectory with significant progress in the third quarter of 2024. The company signed five new franchise owners, securing the development of 16 new locations in Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. In addition to new franchise agreements, Batteries Plus opened five new storefronts this quarter, further expanding its presence with openings in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and two in Florida.

Continue Reading

"Our continued success reflects the strength of our franchise opportunity & the trust entrepreneurs have in our brand."

Batteries Plus Exterior

Post this





"Our continued success reflects the strength of our franchise opportunity and the trust entrepreneurs have in our brand," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "With unmatched support and resources, we ensure that franchisees are equipped to meet the needs of their communities. This quarter's growth highlights the increasing demand for our products and services, making Batteries Plus a highly sought-after investment."

Batteries Plus remains focused on supporting franchise owners with industry-leading resources, tools, and corporate guidance, which has been a key factor in driving franchise interest and operational success and has also led to posting record-setting same-store sales this year. This commitment and success have led to significant recognition in the industry, including Batteries Plus' recent climb on the Franchise Times Top 400 list as well as a ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 earlier this year.

The brand also recently strengthened its leadership team by appointing Victor Daher as Global Vice President of Franchise Development and Brandon Mangual as Vice President of Franchise Development. These leadership changes align with the brand's commitment to fostering a more diverse and inclusive franchise system, ensuring that Batteries Plus continues to meet the needs of both its franchisees and the communities they serve.

"As we move toward the close of 2024 and into the years ahead, Batteries Plus is positioned for continued growth and success," said Daher. "Our focus remains on supporting our franchisees with innovative solutions, expanding into new markets, and enhancing our diversity initiatives. We're excited about what's to come and are confident that our approach will lead to even greater accomplishments."

"Empowering our franchisees with the resources they need to thrive is our top priority," added Mangual. "By strengthening our support systems, we're helping them achieve success and making our brand even more resilient."

As the year progresses, the brand looks forward to continued development across the country, further solidifying its position as a leader in the specialty retail space.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit .



MEDIA CONTACT: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Batteries Plus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED