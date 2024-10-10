Press Release: Orange - Results Of The Consent Solicitation In Relation To Certain Outstanding Notes

Results of the consent solicitation in relation to certain outstanding notes

Orange announces today the results of the consent meeting of the Noteholders of the New York law-governed 9.00% notes due 1 March 2031 (the“2031 Notes”) held on 10 October 2024, which approved the amendment to the Indenture dated 14 March 2001 governing the terms of the 2031 Notes, as described in Orange's prior announcement of 25 September 2024 .

Orange launched the consent solicitation to approve the amendment to the Indenture governing the terms of the 2031 Notes to align the reporting provision with the requirements applicable under French law for companies with shares listed on Euronext Paris. The consent meeting of the Noteholders of the 2031 Notes held on 10 October 2024 was quorate and the proposed amendment was successfully passed by a Qualified Majority (as defined in the Indenture dated 14 March 2001 governing the terms of the 2031 Notes). It is expected that the amendment to the Indenture dated 14 March 2001 governing the terms of the 2031 Notes will be entered into on 10 October 2024 and payment of the early consent fee to Noteholders who voted in favor of the amendment prior to the early voting deadline will be made on or about four business days thereafter, as described in the consent solicitation memorandum.

The terms and conditions of the consent solicitation were set out in the consent solicitation memorandum and the notice of consent meeting and written resolutions, dated 25 September 2024, distributed to registered holders of the 2031 Notes.

Notes targeted in the consent solicitation: