Lambdatest Launches Screen Reader For Enhanced Accessibility Testing On Android Devices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LambdaTest introduces the Screen Reader feature, empowering developers to ensure mobile apps comply with WCAG standards, fostering inclusivity for users with disabilities.

Noida/San Francisco, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing introduces the Screen Reader (Talkback) feature, designed to facilitate manual accessibility testing on real Android devices. This new capability is essential for ensuring that mobile applications and websites comply with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), making them usable for specially-abled individuals, regardless of their device or browsing capabilities. With the Screen Reader feature, users can navigate through app elements using spoken user interface descriptions, closely mirroring the functionality provided by Google TalkBack.

Currently available in beta, the Screen Reader feature allows users to access this functionality seamlessly. To begin testing, users can simply select their desired device from the Real Devices section, upload their application, and enable the TalkBack feature from the toolbar. This ensures a comprehensive approach to accessibility testing, empowering developers to identify and address any compliance issues effectively. The feature supports several Android devices, including the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

In addition to touch gestures, users can also utilize keyboard shortcuts via a Bluetooth keyboard to interact with the UI while TalkBack is enabled. This dual navigation method guarantees full accessibility of websites, regardless of the approach taken by users.

"We are excited to introduce the Screen Reader (TalkBack) feature as part of our commitment to enhancing accessibility in mobile applications," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "By enabling manual testing on real devices, we are empowering developers to create inclusive digital experiences that meet the diverse needs of all users."

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

. Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

. HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

