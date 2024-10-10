Regular Arrest Of Tamil Fishermen By Sri Lankan Navy Is A Challenge To India’S Sovereignty: PMK

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president and former Union Anbumani Ramadoss said on Thursday that the regular and recurring of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy challenges the of India.

He called upon the Tamil Nadu and the Union government to ensure the release of the arrested fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

The PMK leader said that since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 425 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and taken 58 boats into custody. He added that 131 fishermen are currently lodged in Sri Lankan prisons.

He added that the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, during his recent visit to Sri Lanka, urged the Sri Lankan government to release the arrested fishermen and their boats. However, despite the EAM's appeal, the Sri Lankan Navy continues with the arrests.

Ramadoss cited the recent arrest of 21 fishermen from Jegathapattinam in the Pudukottai district, along with the confiscation of four mechanised boats.

The former Union Minister emphasised that these arrests, despite the Union government raising the issue with Sri Lankan authorities, are a challenge to India's sovereignty.

He called for immediate steps to secure the early release of the Tamil Nadu fishermen and urged the government to hold talks with Sri Lanka to prevent further arrests.

K.M. Periyasamy, a fishermen leader from Thangachimadam, told IANS that the frequent arrests of fishermen by Sri Lanka are making their lives miserable.

“Even after interventions by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister with the Union External Affairs Minister, there has been no change in the Sri Lankan Navy's attitude,” he said.

He urged the Union government to take strong action and provide relief to the fishermen's families in Tamil Nadu.

Periyasamy added that the fishermen go to sea to earn a living, not to steal and that these regular mid-sea arrests have caused mental distress to the fishermen.

On August 1, 2023, an Indian fisherman from Tamil Nadu died after his fishing boat capsized when it was rammed by a Sri Lankan coastal patrol vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Malaisamy (59), while the missing fisherman was Ramachandran (64). Two other fishermen, M. Mookiah (54) and Muthu Muniandi (56), were arrested but later handed over to Indian authorities.