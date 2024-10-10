Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Pay Last Respects To Ratan Tata

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) superstar Aamir Khan paid his last respects to the late industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday along with his ex-wife and director Kiran Rao.

Aamir and Kiran reached Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay their tribute to Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. The said he will always be cherished for his contribution to the country.

While exiting the venue, Aamir said,“Today is a sad day for all of us, and the whole country. What he has done for the nation through his company under his leadership is priceless. He was a rare person. We all will miss him a lot”.

Earlier in the day, veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan mourned the demise of Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9. Big B took to his Instagram, and shared an old picture of himself with the legend. In the picture, Big B can be seen escorting Ratan Tata.

The actor wrote in the caption,“An era has just passed away, his humility, his great resolve, his vision and his determination to accomplish the very best for the Nation, ever a pride. It was my greatest honour to have had an opportunity and privilege to work together towards common humanitarian causes. A very sad day. My prayers”.

Ratan Tata and Big B worked together on the film 'Aetbaar' which remains the only film venture of Ratan Tata. The film, an adaptation of the 1996 Hollywood thriller 'Fear', was produced under the banner of Tata BSS. The film explored the themes of obsession and familial relationships, exploring the dark side of romantic fixation.

Other members of the Hindi film fraternity also expressed their condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata.