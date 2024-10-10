(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Neem Coated Urea Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Neem Coated Urea achieved the total volume of 278.34 Lakh Metric Tonnes in 2024 and is expected to reach 348.77 Lakh Metric Tonnes by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.03%

The rising awareness of sustainable farming and environmental protection has driven increased demand for neem-coated urea. Its adoption varies by region, with greater use in areas with strong government support and environmental regulations. Regions with intensive agriculture and soil health issues show higher demand.

The neem-coated urea market is expected to grow, supported by ongoing government policies and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. Advances in technology and production processes are likely to lower costs and make neem-coated urea more accessible to a wider range of farmers. Neem-coated urea is becoming a significant segment in India's fertilizer market, reflecting the country's broader commitment to sustainable agriculture.

The growing consumer demand for safe and high-quality food is having a significant impact on the neem-coated urea market. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the safety of their food, favoring produce that is grown with minimal chemical inputs. Neem-coated urea, with its organic neem oil coating, meets this demand for safer agricultural practices by reducing chemical runoff and contamination, making it an attractive option for producing safer food.

The emphasis on high-quality agricultural produce encompassing freshness, taste, and nutritional value also drives the demand for neem-coated urea. Its slow-release technology ensures a consistent supply of nutrients to crops, enhancing their quality and helping farmers achieve better market prices.

As awareness of environmental and health issues rises, consumers are showing a strong preference for organic and sustainably produced food. Neem-coated urea's compatibility with organic farming and its role in sustainable agriculture enhance its appeal. Farmers who use neem-coated urea can market their produce as environmentally friendly, appealing to consumers who prioritize sustainability.

Neem-coated urea improves crop yields and quality, which is essential for producing premium products. This positions farmers to access and compete in higher-value markets. The increasing focus on health and wellness among consumers also supports the use of neem-coated urea, as it minimizes harmful nutrient leaching and reduces chemical residues, aligning with the health-conscious trend and improving the marketability of crops. As consumers continue to seek produce that meets high safety and quality standards, neem-coated urea becomes a crucial tool for farmers aiming to meet these expectations and take advantage of emerging market opportunities.

Segmental Insights

This comprehensive overview highlights the critical insights regarding sales channels, end uses, and regional dynamics in the Indian Neem Coated Urea market, underscoring the factors contributing to its growth and adoption in the agricultural sector.

Dominance of Indirect Sales : The Indirect sales channel has emerged as the dominant segment in the Indian market for Neem Coated Urea in 2024.



Importance of Indirect Channels : India's agricultural landscape is vast and primarily rural, making distributors, wholesalers, and retailers essential for reaching farmers across various regions.

Established Networks : These intermediaries possess the necessary infrastructure and local knowledge to navigate logistical challenges, especially in remote areas where direct sales may be impractical. Trust and Relationships : Farmers rely on local distributors and retailers due to their established relationships and credibility within their communities, fostering trust in the product.

Government Support :



Subsidies and Programs : Government subsidies and fertilizer distribution programs are often channeled through indirect sales mechanisms, ensuring neem-coated urea reaches intended recipients effectively. Market Coverage : Indirect channels provide extensive market coverage, making neem-coated urea available in both major agricultural hubs and remote areas, allowing easy access for farmers.

Convenience and Cost Efficiency :

Localized Support : Indirect sales channels facilitate cost efficiency and localized support, effectively catering to India's diverse and geographically dispersed farming community.

Horticulture Crops : This segment has emerged as the fastest-growing area in the Indian market for Neem Coated Urea during the forecast period.



High Market Value : Horticultural crops such as fruits, vegetables, and flowers typically yield higher market prices, motivating farmers to invest in quality-enhancing fertilizers like neem-coated urea. Consumer Demand : Increasing consumer demand for fresh and high-quality produce drives the use of neem-coated urea to meet these expectations.

Organic Appeal :

Sustainable Practices : The organic nature of neem-coated urea aligns with the rising preference for sustainably produced food, encouraging its adoption among horticulturists.

Benefits of Neem Coated Urea :



Nutrient Delivery : The slow-release mechanism of neem-coated urea ensures a consistent supply of nutrients, promoting better growth and quality of horticultural crops. Environmental Benefits : This controlled release reduces nutrient runoff and supports long-term soil health, critical for high-value horticultural production.

North India as Dominant Region : North India has emerged as the leading region in the Indian market for Neem Coated Urea in 2024.

Key Agricultural States : This region includes significant agricultural states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, which are critical for staple crop production.

Demand for Fertilizers :

Government Subsidies : The Indian government provides substantial subsidies for fertilizers, making neem-coated urea more affordable and accessible for local farmers.

Logistics and Distribution :



Established Supply Chains : North India benefits from a robust network of distributors and retailers that ensure effective supply of neem-coated urea to farmers. Nutrient Use Efficiency : Neem-coated urea's ability to enhance nutrient use efficiency is crucial for improving yields and soil health in the region's large-scale agricultural operations.

Motivation for Investment :

Economic Importance : Given the economic significance of crops like wheat and sugarcane, farmers are incentivized to invest in effective fertilizers to optimize yields and enhance quality, further driving the adoption of neem-coated urea.

Report Scope:

Key Players in India's Neem Coated Urea Market Include



Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited

National Fertilizers Limited

Yara Fertilisers India Pvt. Ltd.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Indorama India Private Limited

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Shakti Fertilizers Ltd.

India Neem Coated Urea Market, By End Use:



Food Crops

Cash Crops

Horticulture Crops

Plantation Crops Others

India Neem Coated Urea Market, By Sales Channel:



Direct Indirect

India Neem Coated Urea Market, By Region:



West India

North India

South India East India

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900