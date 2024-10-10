(MENAFN) The Russian Embassy in Washington has expressed strong disapproval of comments made by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, labeling her derogatory remarks about Russian President Vladimir as "unacceptable" and insulting to the Russian people. Harris made these remarks during an interview with host Howard Stern, in which she referred to Putin as a "murderous dictator" and characterized Russia as America's "adversary."



In a statement posted on Telegram, the embassy called Harris' comments "outrageous," asserting that such language is offensive and disrespects the unity of the Russian people around their leader. The embassy criticized what it described as a pattern of "boorish language" among American politicians, suggesting that such rhetoric reflects the frustration and impotence of U.S. leadership. The statement emphasized that Washington's inability to achieve a "strategic defeat" against Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine contributes to this aggressive discourse.



The embassy urged U.S. leaders to temper their "anger and offensive rhetoric" and to acknowledge that Russia is operating in alignment with its national interests. This condemnation follows Putin's remarks from last month, in which he indicated a preference for Harris over President Joe Biden in the upcoming election, citing Biden's endorsement of her after suspending his campaign in July.



Putin has also commented on the sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump, noting that Trump "imposed more sanctions on Russia than any president who came before him." He suggested that Harris might be less inclined to adopt such a confrontational stance, emphasizing her seemingly positive demeanor during public appearances.



As tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to simmer, these exchanges highlight the ongoing diplomatic rifts and the heated rhetoric that characterize the current geopolitical landscape.

