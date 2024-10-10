Home Care Association Of America Backs Former President Trump's Focus On Home Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HCAOA logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) expresses its support for Former President Donald Trump's emphasis on improving home care services. His states that his administration would prioritize home care benefits by increasing access to telehealth for seniors in Medicare Advantage plans, shifting resources back to at-home senior care, overturning disincentives that lead to Care Worker shortages, and supporting unpaid Family Caregivers through Tax Credits and reduced red tape.“Addressing the caregiver shortage and factors attributed to the rising cost of care is an important step in ensuring access to all those who need it,” said HCAOA CEO Jason Lee.“While HCAOA would need to see more details from the Trump team, we are certainly in favor of proposals that would support our mission of increasing access to high-quality, affordable home care for seniors and individuals with disabilities.”The need for home care continues to rise, with projections showing the U.S. home healthcare market reaching $253.4 billion by 2030. More families are opting for home-based care over nursing homes, as nearly 90% of older adults express a strong preference to age in place at home.HCAOA is committed to making home care more accessible and affordable and looks forward to collaborating with all policymakers, including Former President Trump and Congress, to ensure that Trump's proposed resource shift is implemented in a way that efficiently and effectively meets the needs of seniors.About the Home Care Association of America:The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) represents thousands of home care providers across the United States, advocating for policies that promote affordable, high-quality home care services. HCAOA works to ensure that older adults and people with disabilities receive the care they need to live independently in their own homes.

Nicole Rexer

Home Care Association of America

+1 202-742-5434

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.