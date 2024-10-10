Rhenus Launches New Warehouse In Kulim Hi-Tech Park

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2024 - A new temperature-controlled warehouse was recently launched by Rhenus Warehousing Solutions in Malaysia. This marks the company's commitment to expand its local footprint, with plans to add almost 300,000 square meters of warehousing capacity to support businesses in Malaysia.



Leading global logistics Rhenus Group launched its latest warehouse in Kulim, Malaysia. The strategic move is part of the expansion plans in the country. The new bonded warehouse, located within the Kulim Hi-tech Park, is 5,193 square meters and provides customized logistics solutions to high-technology companies.

With a proven track record in high quality control, the new warehouse is set up to provide premium warehousing services especially for industries in electronics, semiconductors and solar panels in and near the park. The warehouse has achieved ISO certifications in Quality Management System, Environmental Management System, and Health and Safety at Work Environment.

Services available on-site include warehouse management, distribution as well as value-added services such as labelling, repacking, break-bulk, crating and quality checks.

'With the grand opening of our state-of-the-art warehouse in Kulim, we are excited to elevate our commitment to delivering unparalleled logistics solutions across the region. This landmark expansion underscores our dedication to offering tailor-made and highly efficient warehousing services designed to meet the dynamic needs of our clients in Kulim. At Rhenus, we seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology with the exceptional expertise of our experienced team to provide superior service. Our profound local insights and industry acumen cement our role as the logistics partner of choice, empowering us to drive transformative growth and achieve outstanding success for our clients and us as a company,' says Rathanakumar Palani, the Managing Director of Rhenus Warehousing Solution for Singapore & Malaysia.

Since setting up its first office at Port Klang in 1993, Rhenus Malaysia offers specialized logistics solutions for various verticals, namely automotive, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and fashion. With offices in Penang, Johor and Kuala Lumpur, the logistics provider offers a suite of supply chain solutions including cross border trucking, domestic distribution, and project cargo handling. It is also a licensed customs broker.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 7.5 billion. 40,000 employees work at 1,320 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.



